

Eric Adams has emerged winner at the Democratic Primary for New York City's mayoral election.



The former police officer won the party ticket for the prestigious election by winning more than 50 percent of the nearly 938,000 votes.



The city's Board of Election determined the mayoral primary winner using ranked-choice voting tabulation of in-person votes and more than 125,000 absentee ballots after Adams failed to win more than 50 percent of first-choice votes on the initial tally.



Adams, who is currently the Brooklyn Borough President, held off former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia with a 8,426-vote lead after the count of absentee ballots saw his substantial lead narrowing down to a single percentage point.



Adams won 50.5 percent of the votes while Kathryn Garcia received 49.5 percent.



Maya Wiley, a former counsel to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, finished third.



Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang had already conceded defeat after he was placed a distant fourth.



'While there are still some very small amounts of votes to be counted, the results are clear: An historic, diverse, five-borough coalition led by working-class New Yorkers has led us to victory in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City,' Adams said in a statement issued after the outcome.



The odds are in favor of Adams in the general election against Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, as New York City is a traditional Democratic bastion.



If he wins, Adams will become the second Black mayor in the history of the nation's largest city.



