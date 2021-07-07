Dubai Derma: 'Psoriasis is a Serious Global Problem'

WHO: Psoriasis Prevalence Ranges between 0.09% and 11.43%

At Least 100 Million Individuals Affected Worldwide

DUBAI, UAE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The activities of the 20th edition of Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference & Exhibition 'Dubai Derma' continue, as visitors and attendees agree to the monumental success of this edition of the event. This year, 'Dubai Derma' features a rich scientific agenda that highlights the most pressing topics in the field, in addition to the rich exhibition which features some of the most prominent international companies in the field of dermatology, cosmetic surgery, and Lasers.

Furthermore, the 20th edition of 'Dubai Derma' is held physically in Dubai, with the participation of more than 350 exhibiting companies representing more than 500 international brands, over 180 world-renowned speakers who are participating in more than 200 scientific lectures and workshops. The convening of 'Dubai Derma' physically and in-person is a testament of Dubai's pioneering position as one of the most ideal cities in the world for hosting conferences, exhibitions and world class events, while ensuring the safety and protection of visitors and participants alike. Moreover, participants expressed their gratitude for the precautionary measures provided by the Emirate of Dubai and implemented by the Dubai World Trade Center, which ensures their safety, and their application of the highest international standards to guarantee the safety of participants, visitors and organizers alike.

The second day of 'Dubai Derma' conference highlighted some key topics such as: Nail Disease, Chronic Hand Eczema, treatment of scars, Management of Melasma, Resistant Acne, Androgenic Alopecia, and many others.

One of the lectures that received a great response from attendees was a lecture presented by Dr. Ashraf Reda, Consultant Dermatologist in Welcare Hospital, Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology, Mohamed Bin Rashed University, College of Medicine, Dubai, where he spoke about Urticaria and conditions related to it.

In addition, Dr. Reda confirmed that Dubai Derma is an exceptional platform that provides the latest scientific information and innovations in the field of dermatology, medications, skincare and lasers. He commented saying: "the goal of the conference is enabling dermatologists in the UAE and the world to offer the best possible care to their patients. In order to achieve this goal, dermatologists need to keep themselves abreast with the most up to date information and continuous sophisticated education. Currently, the field of dermatology is in the midst of great transformation and the most remarkable advances in the past few years have occurred in the field of biologics and other new medications which treat many chronic and difficult diseases such as 'psoriasis' and 'atopic dermatitis' to name a few".

From his side, Dr. Samir Hantirah, Consultant Dermatologist, American Hospital-Dubai, Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), Fellow of the American Society of Cosmetic Dermatology & Aesthetic Surgery also mentioned that according to the World Health Organization 'WHO', the reported prevalence of Psoriasis in countries ranges between 0.09% and 11.43%, making Psoriasis a serious global problem with at least 100 million individuals affected worldwide.

He added: "Plaque Psoriasis is one of the most common forms which causes dry, raised, red skin patches (lesions) covered with silvery scales. Despite being a chronic disease with no cure, due to development and new updates in treatment, there is now a new medicine available called "IL-23 inhibitor" for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy."

Whereas Mohammad Aboubakr, AbbVie Gulf General Manager, expressed his pride participating in such a great conference which emerged as the largest scientific skincare gathering of consultants and specialist dermatologists in the Middle East, North Africa & the Indian Subcontinent region. Over the years, Dubai Derma was constantly held under the theme "Skin Health is our Concern" bringing together skincare specialists, industry leaders, and key decision-makers from the region and across the world.

He added: "The scientific program of Dubai Derma was well constructed with great lectures on the most trending topics in skin health like New Diagnostic Tools and Treatment Modalities, Management of Psoriasis in adults, Fillers and Rheology, Chronic Hand Eczema with the aim of exploring new advances in treatments for various skin disorders.

He concluded: "we at AbbVie believe in the great responsibility towards increasing patients' awareness towards dealing with various skin diseases, in our constant research and development efforts and work for the best treatments that contribute to alleviating the suffering of patients."

Furthermore, the dynamic 'Dubai Derma' exhibition featured the latest technologies, products, and machines, and facilitated countless collaboration and networking opportunities for exhibitors and visitors alike. The exhibition area attracted a large number of attendees who were able to experience the products showcased first-hand, and were introduced to the latest innovations by international companies and brands.

Moreover, the second day of 'Dubai Derma' featured various digital poster presentations, where researchers were given the chance to present their research and engage in conversations regarding the topics of their presentations with the scientific committee of the event.

Dubai Derma is supported by the Pan Arab League of Dermatology, Arab Academy of Dermatology & Aesthetics (AADA), and GCC League of Dermatologists and with the support of the Government of Dubai and Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and Dubai Business Events, Dubai Derma's destination partner. Furthermore, the event is also supported by the American Academy of Dermatology, Cosmetic Dermatology Society of India, the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, Egyptian Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons (ESPRS), Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), Pakistan Association of Dermatologists, and Sri Lanka College of Dermatologists.

Dubai Derma is annually organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Arab Academy of Dermatology and Aesthetics (AADA).

