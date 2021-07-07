Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021
07.07.2021
Hisense Hero Products Sales Revenue Soars by 209%, Showcasing Technologies and Brand Success in Europe

QINGDAO, China, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UEFA EURO 2020 final match is kicking off soon. Even though the tournament was postponed because of Covid-19, but football fans' excitement has not diminished. As the official global sponsor of UEFA EURO 2020, Hisense has launched several marketing campaigns and received many praises from football fans, which successfully strengthened Hisense's brand power and influence.

According to Hisense, from January to June 2021, the total sales revenue of ULED TV U7 and U8 in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Russia increased by 209% YoY, and the sales volume increased by 145% YoY. As a result, Hisense 2021 Q1 revenue reached $5.366 billion, with 66.65% YoY growth; overseas revenues from January to March was $2.26 billion, accounting for 42.1% of total revenue.