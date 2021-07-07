Cinedigm Corp.: Tony Huidor Promoted to Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that Tony Huidor, formerly Senior Vice President of Product & Technology and General Manager of Digital Networks, has been promoted to Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm. Since joining Cinedigm in 2015, Huidor has managed the launch and daily operations of the Company's portfolio of subscription and ad-supported digital-first channels, as well as overseeing overall product development of all desktop and mobile apps for Cinedigm's portfolio of streaming services. He conceived and designed Cinedigm's proprietary Matchpoint distribution platform which has allowed the Company to effectively streamline and scale it's digital content distribution business. Huidor will report to Chris McGurk, Chairman & CEO at Cinedigm.

Huidor's expanded role will also include oversight of Cinedigm India, the Company's streaming technology & engineering hub which serves as the base of operations for the Company's distribution expansion into India and Southeast Asia. He will be responsible for rapidly scaling the division's engineering resources to support the company's aggressive M&A strategy to acquire additional enthusiast networks and content. In addition, he will also be responsible for accelerating the Company's adoption of emerging technologies as well as product research and development.

Huidor previously served as Vice President of Operations for Universal Music Group (UMG) then later transitioned into VP of Technical Product Development for Universal Music Group Distribution (UMGD), where he played an integral part in establishing the company's digital and mobile business which generated significant revenue for the company. Prior to his tenure at Universal Music, he worked as Director of Product Development for the Walt Disney Internet Group where he was responsible for the creation and development of subscription-based video streaming products worldwide. In addition, he established Disney Mobile where he managed the creation and production of all premium mobile content worldwide across the Disney and Pixar portfolio of brands with a strong emphasis on the European and Asian-Pacific regions.

"I am grateful to the entire Cinedigm executive management team for their trust in me," said Tony Huidor, Chief Technology & Product Officer. "I am humbled yet excited at the opportunity to continue to pave the way in a very rapidly-evolving entertainment landscape and further establish Cinedigm as an innovator in the video streaming industry and the leading independent film distribution company."

"Tony's vision and dedication to this process has led to the development of state-of-the-art technology for Cinedigm's streaming networks," said McGurk. "His leadership and experience will be invaluable as Cinedigm moves forward with the company's expansion into India and the launch of several new branded channels."

"Tony's contribution to the launch and continual improvement of Cinedigm's global portfolio of streaming networks and propriety technology of Matchpoint cannot be overstated," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "As the company continues to expand, and our portfolio of networks grow, his leadership will be more important than ever."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel) and the recently announced Elvis Presley Channel. Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

