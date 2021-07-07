Anzeige
WKN: A2JSDZ ISIN: FR0013357621 Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA 
Frankfurt
07.07.21
08:04 Uhr
43,000 Euro
+0,600
+1,42 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,40044,40018:50
Actusnews Wire
07.07.2021 | 18:12
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2021 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 19,234 Wavestone shares;
  • € 588,588.75 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 31/12/2018), the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares;
  • € 88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the first half:

Purchases46,149 shares € 1,647,491.58512 transactions
Sales51,006 shares € 1,818,984.82542 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin CLEMENT
Financial communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2021

PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital
01/04/2021870520,402.49 01/04/2021342512,398.74
01/05/202131434,177.44 01/05/2021986025,233
01/06/202121012,974.55 01/06/202132015,969.56
01/07/202121574,625.8 01/08/202121013,029.8
01/08/20211129.8 01/11/20211090127,390.04
01/11/20211130 01/13/2021660018,715.02
01/13/2021436010,959.01 01/14/202132407,561.01
01/14/2021660018,750 01/15/2021541012,681.01
01/15/202121604,922 01/18/202111003,090
01/18/2021660018,270 01/19/202122006,070
01/19/202122006,050 01/20/202121093,303.6
01/20/2021339311,868.6 01/22/2021124723.6
01/21/202111003,015 01/26/202121644,844.4
01/22/202122006,020 01/27/2021550014,825
01/25/2021653015,812.97 01/28/2021440011,950
01/26/202122005,880 01/29/2021660018,199.98
01/27/2021110294 02/01/202171,12733,903.88
01/28/2021440011,870 02/02/2021121,20037,595.04
01/29/2021438711,682.41 02/03/2021660019,785
02/01/2021653916,154.42 02/05/202121013,302.8
02/04/2021880026,380 02/08/202111003,290
02/05/2021989929,108.09 02/09/2021101,00032,460
02/08/2021660019,440 02/10/202111003,295
02/09/20211331,064.25 02/11/2021653817,926.81
02/10/202111003,285 02/12/2021660020,250
02/11/20211501,650 02/15/2021880027,240
02/12/202122006,670 02/16/202131595,473.19
02/15/2021110344.5 02/17/2021116540.8
02/16/2021770023,775.01 02/18/2021646315,766.68
02/17/2021650116,903.39 02/19/202121093,706.9
02/18/202121013,413.9 02/22/202132618,846.7
02/19/2021431610,710.79 02/23/20212852,851.95
02/22/2021440013,480 02/24/2021111,10037,294.95
02/23/2021540113,433.74 02/25/2021647816,454.48
02/24/202133009,995.01 02/26/202121204,036
02/25/2021770023,884.98 03/01/2021660020,400
02/26/2021550016,715 03/02/2021760120,524.09
03/01/202122006,780 03/03/2021871524,578.48
03/02/2021757319,380.52 03/04/2021250017,425
03/04/2021990031,235.04 03/05/2021653218,240.58
03/05/2021440013,640 03/09/2021870124,144.12
03/08/20211451,530 03/12/202111003,520
03/09/20211134.1 03/15/202111003,510
03/10/202122006,970 03/16/2021550017,570
03/11/202111003,490 03/17/2021550017,825
03/12/202131063,700 03/18/2021430110,685.71
03/15/2021550017,470 03/19/2021438813,849.82
03/17/2021541214,595.59 03/22/2021880029,045.04
03/18/2021660021,180 03/23/202121023,758.7
03/19/20212501,770 03/24/2021870125,035.58
03/22/2021431311,311.04 03/25/20211136
03/23/2021982029,688.02 03/26/202121013,656.2
03/24/2021430110,655.61 03/29/202122007,140
03/25/2021558020,820.03 03/30/202122709,504
03/26/2021990032,159.97 03/31/2021764122,540.32
03/29/2021555019,475.01 04/01/2021880027,850
03/30/2021652818,418.8 04/06/2021867523,817.78
03/31/2021770024,399.97 04/07/2021111,09738,972.02
04/01/2021330010,370.01 04/08/2021430310,969.21
04/06/2021432811,434.41 04/09/2021540214,491.82
04/07/2021544015,400 04/12/202132629,409.6
04/08/2021975627,095.19 04/13/2021770025,399.99
04/09/2021429010,411.99 04/14/2021101,00037,260
04/12/2021550017,840 04/16/20212632,343.6
04/13/20211732,613.4 04/19/2021330011,040
04/14/20211562,055.2 04/20/202122007,190
04/15/2021880030,070 04/21/2021995033,305.01
04/16/2021652919,458.52 04/22/2021658821,104.38
04/19/2021550018,100 04/23/20211953,429.5
04/20/2021762021,970.01 04/26/2021550017,960
04/21/2021770024,150 04/27/202132207,933.99
04/23/2021652118,752.3 04/28/2021111,05040,925.01
04/26/202131043,733.3 04/29/2021990034,885.98
04/27/2021427910,009.4 05/04/2021550019,060
04/28/202191,16244,449.41 05/05/2021330011,349.99
04/29/2021550019,240 05/06/202111003,800
04/30/20211095036,314.99 05/07/202111003,800
05/03/2021430211,435.59 05/10/2021870126,427.28
05/04/2021880030,200 05/11/202111003,750
05/07/2021660022,470 05/12/2021432611,839.02
05/10/202121013,757.3 05/14/2021121,03638,295.74
05/11/2021111,10040,420.05 05/17/2021330011,340
05/13/202131645,921.79 05/18/2021740915,544.29
05/14/20211136.2 05/20/2021440015,180
05/18/20212873,274.9 05/21/2021660023,010
05/19/2021431511,935.51 05/25/202122007,590
05/20/202121063,996.2 05/26/2021440015,300
05/21/202132188,314 05/27/2021775028,239.98
05/24/2021660022,720.02 05/28/2021330011,370
05/25/202142449,263.09 05/31/2021660022,669.98
05/26/2021884832,163.96 06/01/2021770026,670
05/27/2021653319,907.71 06/02/2021121,32350,173.98
05/28/2021547918,052.5 06/03/2021880030,470
05/31/202121565,875.6 06/04/2021770027,050.03
06/01/2021870126,517.78 06/07/2021770027,940.01
06/02/2021769526,123.03 06/08/2021660023,929.98
06/03/2021330011,349.99 06/09/202121606,502
06/07/202111003,958.3 06/10/202111004,070
06/09/2021330012,060 06/11/2021660024,510
06/10/202111004,050 06/14/20211140.6
06/14/2021111,10044,509.96 06/15/2021660024,480
06/15/202111004,050 06/16/2021110403
06/16/20211083233,648.83 06/18/2021657022,375.98
06/17/20211292036,422.98 06/21/2021550019,770
06/18/202122007,740 06/22/2021880031,440
06/21/2021131,20146,868.9 06/23/2021981232,564.77
06/22/202111003,900 06/24/2021761024,732.02
06/23/2021526110,403.41 06/25/202111004,060
06/25/2021770028,140 06/28/202111003,980
06/28/2021660023,850 06/29/2021880032,090
06/29/202111003,970 06/30/20211471,884.7
06/30/2021660023,970

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

