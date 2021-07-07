WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2021 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:
- 19,234 Wavestone shares;
- € 588,588.75 in cash.
Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 31/12/2018), the means were the following:
- 36,611 Wavestone shares;
- € 88,633.74 in cash.
Trading summary for the first half:
|Purchases
|46,149 shares
|€ 1,647,491.58
|512 transactions
|Sales
|51,006 shares
|€ 1,818,984.82
|542 transactions
About Wavestone
In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."
Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris.
|Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin CLEMENT
Financial communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
|Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2021
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Traded capital
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Traded capital
|01/04/2021
|8
|705
|20,402.49
|01/04/2021
|3
|425
|12,398.74
|01/05/2021
|3
|143
|4,177.44
|01/05/2021
|9
|860
|25,233
|01/06/2021
|2
|101
|2,974.55
|01/06/2021
|3
|201
|5,969.56
|01/07/2021
|2
|157
|4,625.8
|01/08/2021
|2
|101
|3,029.8
|01/08/2021
|1
|1
|29.8
|01/11/2021
|10
|901
|27,390.04
|01/11/2021
|1
|1
|30
|01/13/2021
|6
|600
|18,715.02
|01/13/2021
|4
|360
|10,959.01
|01/14/2021
|3
|240
|7,561.01
|01/14/2021
|6
|600
|18,750
|01/15/2021
|5
|410
|12,681.01
|01/15/2021
|2
|160
|4,922
|01/18/2021
|1
|100
|3,090
|01/18/2021
|6
|600
|18,270
|01/19/2021
|2
|200
|6,070
|01/19/2021
|2
|200
|6,050
|01/20/2021
|2
|109
|3,303.6
|01/20/2021
|3
|393
|11,868.6
|01/22/2021
|1
|24
|723.6
|01/21/2021
|1
|100
|3,015
|01/26/2021
|2
|164
|4,844.4
|01/22/2021
|2
|200
|6,020
|01/27/2021
|5
|500
|14,825
|01/25/2021
|6
|530
|15,812.97
|01/28/2021
|4
|400
|11,950
|01/26/2021
|2
|200
|5,880
|01/29/2021
|6
|600
|18,199.98
|01/27/2021
|1
|10
|294
|02/01/2021
|7
|1,127
|33,903.88
|01/28/2021
|4
|400
|11,870
|02/02/2021
|12
|1,200
|37,595.04
|01/29/2021
|4
|387
|11,682.41
|02/03/2021
|6
|600
|19,785
|02/01/2021
|6
|539
|16,154.42
|02/05/2021
|2
|101
|3,302.8
|02/04/2021
|8
|800
|26,380
|02/08/2021
|1
|100
|3,290
|02/05/2021
|9
|899
|29,108.09
|02/09/2021
|10
|1,000
|32,460
|02/08/2021
|6
|600
|19,440
|02/10/2021
|1
|100
|3,295
|02/09/2021
|1
|33
|1,064.25
|02/11/2021
|6
|538
|17,926.81
|02/10/2021
|1
|100
|3,285
|02/12/2021
|6
|600
|20,250
|02/11/2021
|1
|50
|1,650
|02/15/2021
|8
|800
|27,240
|02/12/2021
|2
|200
|6,670
|02/16/2021
|3
|159
|5,473.19
|02/15/2021
|1
|10
|344.5
|02/17/2021
|1
|16
|540.8
|02/16/2021
|7
|700
|23,775.01
|02/18/2021
|6
|463
|15,766.68
|02/17/2021
|6
|501
|16,903.39
|02/19/2021
|2
|109
|3,706.9
|02/18/2021
|2
|101
|3,413.9
|02/22/2021
|3
|261
|8,846.7
|02/19/2021
|4
|316
|10,710.79
|02/23/2021
|2
|85
|2,851.95
|02/22/2021
|4
|400
|13,480
|02/24/2021
|11
|1,100
|37,294.95
|02/23/2021
|5
|401
|13,433.74
|02/25/2021
|6
|478
|16,454.48
|02/24/2021
|3
|300
|9,995.01
|02/26/2021
|2
|120
|4,036
|02/25/2021
|7
|700
|23,884.98
|03/01/2021
|6
|600
|20,400
|02/26/2021
|5
|500
|16,715
|03/02/2021
|7
|601
|20,524.09
|03/01/2021
|2
|200
|6,780
|03/03/2021
|8
|715
|24,578.48
|03/02/2021
|7
|573
|19,380.52
|03/04/2021
|2
|500
|17,425
|03/04/2021
|9
|900
|31,235.04
|03/05/2021
|6
|532
|18,240.58
|03/05/2021
|4
|400
|13,640
|03/09/2021
|8
|701
|24,144.12
|03/08/2021
|1
|45
|1,530
|03/12/2021
|1
|100
|3,520
|03/09/2021
|1
|1
|34.1
|03/15/2021
|1
|100
|3,510
|03/10/2021
|2
|200
|6,970
|03/16/2021
|5
|500
|17,570
|03/11/2021
|1
|100
|3,490
|03/17/2021
|5
|500
|17,825
|03/12/2021
|3
|106
|3,700
|03/18/2021
|4
|301
|10,685.71
|03/15/2021
|5
|500
|17,470
|03/19/2021
|4
|388
|13,849.82
|03/17/2021
|5
|412
|14,595.59
|03/22/2021
|8
|800
|29,045.04
|03/18/2021
|6
|600
|21,180
|03/23/2021
|2
|102
|3,758.7
|03/19/2021
|2
|50
|1,770
|03/24/2021
|8
|701
|25,035.58
|03/22/2021
|4
|313
|11,311.04
|03/25/2021
|1
|1
|36
|03/23/2021
|9
|820
|29,688.02
|03/26/2021
|2
|101
|3,656.2
|03/24/2021
|4
|301
|10,655.61
|03/29/2021
|2
|200
|7,140
|03/25/2021
|5
|580
|20,820.03
|03/30/2021
|2
|270
|9,504
|03/26/2021
|9
|900
|32,159.97
|03/31/2021
|7
|641
|22,540.32
|03/29/2021
|5
|550
|19,475.01
|04/01/2021
|8
|800
|27,850
|03/30/2021
|6
|528
|18,418.8
|04/06/2021
|8
|675
|23,817.78
|03/31/2021
|7
|700
|24,399.97
|04/07/2021
|11
|1,097
|38,972.02
|04/01/2021
|3
|300
|10,370.01
|04/08/2021
|4
|303
|10,969.21
|04/06/2021
|4
|328
|11,434.41
|04/09/2021
|5
|402
|14,491.82
|04/07/2021
|5
|440
|15,400
|04/12/2021
|3
|262
|9,409.6
|04/08/2021
|9
|756
|27,095.19
|04/13/2021
|7
|700
|25,399.99
|04/09/2021
|4
|290
|10,411.99
|04/14/2021
|10
|1,000
|37,260
|04/12/2021
|5
|500
|17,840
|04/16/2021
|2
|63
|2,343.6
|04/13/2021
|1
|73
|2,613.4
|04/19/2021
|3
|300
|11,040
|04/14/2021
|1
|56
|2,055.2
|04/20/2021
|2
|200
|7,190
|04/15/2021
|8
|800
|30,070
|04/21/2021
|9
|950
|33,305.01
|04/16/2021
|6
|529
|19,458.52
|04/22/2021
|6
|588
|21,104.38
|04/19/2021
|5
|500
|18,100
|04/23/2021
|1
|95
|3,429.5
|04/20/2021
|7
|620
|21,970.01
|04/26/2021
|5
|500
|17,960
|04/21/2021
|7
|700
|24,150
|04/27/2021
|3
|220
|7,933.99
|04/23/2021
|6
|521
|18,752.3
|04/28/2021
|11
|1,050
|40,925.01
|04/26/2021
|3
|104
|3,733.3
|04/29/2021
|9
|900
|34,885.98
|04/27/2021
|4
|279
|10,009.4
|05/04/2021
|5
|500
|19,060
|04/28/2021
|9
|1,162
|44,449.41
|05/05/2021
|3
|300
|11,349.99
|04/29/2021
|5
|500
|19,240
|05/06/2021
|1
|100
|3,800
|04/30/2021
|10
|950
|36,314.99
|05/07/2021
|1
|100
|3,800
|05/03/2021
|4
|302
|11,435.59
|05/10/2021
|8
|701
|26,427.28
|05/04/2021
|8
|800
|30,200
|05/11/2021
|1
|100
|3,750
|05/07/2021
|6
|600
|22,470
|05/12/2021
|4
|326
|11,839.02
|05/10/2021
|2
|101
|3,757.3
|05/14/2021
|12
|1,036
|38,295.74
|05/11/2021
|11
|1,100
|40,420.05
|05/17/2021
|3
|300
|11,340
|05/13/2021
|3
|164
|5,921.79
|05/18/2021
|7
|409
|15,544.29
|05/14/2021
|1
|1
|36.2
|05/20/2021
|4
|400
|15,180
|05/18/2021
|2
|87
|3,274.9
|05/21/2021
|6
|600
|23,010
|05/19/2021
|4
|315
|11,935.51
|05/25/2021
|2
|200
|7,590
|05/20/2021
|2
|106
|3,996.2
|05/26/2021
|4
|400
|15,300
|05/21/2021
|3
|218
|8,314
|05/27/2021
|7
|750
|28,239.98
|05/24/2021
|6
|600
|22,720.02
|05/28/2021
|3
|300
|11,370
|05/25/2021
|4
|244
|9,263.09
|05/31/2021
|6
|600
|22,669.98
|05/26/2021
|8
|848
|32,163.96
|06/01/2021
|7
|700
|26,670
|05/27/2021
|6
|533
|19,907.71
|06/02/2021
|12
|1,323
|50,173.98
|05/28/2021
|5
|479
|18,052.5
|06/03/2021
|8
|800
|30,470
|05/31/2021
|2
|156
|5,875.6
|06/04/2021
|7
|700
|27,050.03
|06/01/2021
|8
|701
|26,517.78
|06/07/2021
|7
|700
|27,940.01
|06/02/2021
|7
|695
|26,123.03
|06/08/2021
|6
|600
|23,929.98
|06/03/2021
|3
|300
|11,349.99
|06/09/2021
|2
|160
|6,502
|06/07/2021
|1
|100
|3,958.3
|06/10/2021
|1
|100
|4,070
|06/09/2021
|3
|300
|12,060
|06/11/2021
|6
|600
|24,510
|06/10/2021
|1
|100
|4,050
|06/14/2021
|1
|1
|40.6
|06/14/2021
|11
|1,100
|44,509.96
|06/15/2021
|6
|600
|24,480
|06/15/2021
|1
|100
|4,050
|06/16/2021
|1
|10
|403
|06/16/2021
|10
|832
|33,648.83
|06/18/2021
|6
|570
|22,375.98
|06/17/2021
|12
|920
|36,422.98
|06/21/2021
|5
|500
|19,770
|06/18/2021
|2
|200
|7,740
|06/22/2021
|8
|800
|31,440
|06/21/2021
|13
|1,201
|46,868.9
|06/23/2021
|9
|812
|32,564.77
|06/22/2021
|1
|100
|3,900
|06/24/2021
|7
|610
|24,732.02
|06/23/2021
|5
|261
|10,403.41
|06/25/2021
|1
|100
|4,060
|06/25/2021
|7
|700
|28,140
|06/28/2021
|1
|100
|3,980
|06/28/2021
|6
|600
|23,850
|06/29/2021
|8
|800
|32,090
|06/29/2021
|1
|100
|3,970
|06/30/2021
|1
|47
|1,884.7
|06/30/2021
|6
|600
|23,970
[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2udYJ1vl2fHlWptZsttm5eYaWqSlmLGZWaemWmZaczHnHFmnJxqbMiWZnBhlW5o
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70092-wavestone_cp-bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite_070721-en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free