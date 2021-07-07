ANGLE plc: Angle PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

ANGLE plc Director/PDMR Shareholding Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / ANGLE plc ('ANGLE' or the 'Company') (AIM:AGL) (OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that it has agreed to allot 1,023,826 new ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares'). This is following the exercise of share options by Andrew Newland, Chief Executive of the Company, at exercise prices of £0.2575 and £0.10 per Ordinary Share. Almost all of the exercised share options pursuant to this transaction were due to expire in August 2021. The new Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Following the above exercise, Mr. Newland has today sold all 1,023,826 Ordinary Shares at a price of 125 pence per Ordinary Share, for personal financial and estate planning purposes. Following the above transactions, Mr. Newland's holdings in the Company remain unchanged at 7,054,686 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 3.0 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. Mr Newland also holds share options over an additional 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares, and Long-Term Incentive Plan Options up to a maximum of 5,400,000 additional Ordinary Shares, depending on future performance conditions.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 1,023,826 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') and it is expected that Admission will become effective and trading will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 14 July 2021.

Following Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 234,181,384 and the total number of voting rights will therefore be 234,181,384. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample-to-answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include a circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix® system, and it enables a liquid biopsy (a simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest to the user in a format suitable for multiple types of downstream analyses. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. The system is epitope independent and can capture all types of CTCs as well as CTC clusters in a viable form (alive). CTCs enable the complete picture of a cancer to be seen; as being an intact cell they allow DNA, RNA and protein analysis and may provide comparable analysis to a tissue biopsy. Because CTC analysis is a non-invasive process, unlike tissue biopsy, it can be repeated as often as needed. This is important because cancer develops and changes over time and there is a clear medical need for up-to-date information on the status of a patient's tumor. In addition, the live CTCs harvested by the Parsortix system can be cultured, which offers the potential for testing tumor response to drugs outside the patient.

The Parsortix technology is the subject of 26 granted patents in Europe, the United States, China, Australia, Canada, India, Japan and Mexico with three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide.

The Parsortix system has a CE Mark in Europe for the indicated use and, in the United States, a De Novo Submission has been made to FDA for the Parsortix® PC1 system seeking FDA clearance with Class II Classification for use with metastatic breast cancer patients. FDA clearance is seen as the global standard. ANGLE is seeking to be the first ever FDA cleared system for harvesting CTCs for subsequent analysis.

ANGLE has also completed two separate 200 subject clinical studies under a program designed to develop an ovarian cancer pelvic mass triage test, with the results showing best in class accuracy (AUC-ROC) of 95.1%. The pelvic mass triage assay has undergone further refinement and optimisation and a 200 patient clinical verification study has now completed enrolment.

ANGLE's technology for the multiplex evaluation of proteins and nucleic acids of all types is called the HyCEADTM platform and is based on a patented flow through array technology. It provides for low cost, highly multiplexed, rapid and sensitive capture of targets from a wide variety of sample types. A proprietary chemistry approach (the HyCEAD method) allows for the capture and amplification of over 100 biomarkers simultaneously in a single reaction. The HyCEAD system is extremely sensitive and is ideal for measuring gene expression and other markers directly from Parsortix harvests and was used in the ovarian cancer pelvic mass triage test to achieve best in class accuracy (AUC-ROC) of 95.1%.

ANGLE's proprietary technologies can be combined to provide automated, sample-to-answer results in both centralised laboratory and point-of-use cartridge formats.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres and major corporates such as Abbott, Philips and QIAGEN, and works closely with leading CTC translational research customers. These Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. The body of evidence as to the benefits of the Parsortix system is growing rapidly from our own clinical studies in metastatic breast cancer and ovarian cancer and also from KOLs with 45 peer-reviewed publications and numerous publicly available posters, available on our website.

ANGLE's has established clinical services laboratories in the UK and USA to accelerate commercialisation of the Parsortix system and act as demonstrators to support product development. The laboratories offer services to pharmaceutical and biotech customers for use of Parsortix in cancer drug trials and, once the laboratories are accredited and tests validated, will provide Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) for patient management.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Andrew Newland 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Chief Executive b. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name ANGLE Plc b. LEI 213800BY11K6W3NMS374 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each ISIN: GB0034330679 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the Exercise of Share Options and Sale of Ordinary Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.2575 950,000 Purchase

£0.10 73,826 Purchase

£1.25 1,023,826 Sale

d. Aggregated information Aggregated Purchase Volume Aggregated Purchase Price Aggregated Sale Volume Aggregated Sale Price 1,023,826

£0.2461

1,023,826

£1.25 e. Date of the transaction 7 July 2021 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

