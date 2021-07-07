

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market closed notably higher on Wednesday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, as optimism about fairly strong economic growth outweighed concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.



The benchmark SMI opened modestly higher and stayed positive right through the session and eventually ended at a new all-time high at 12,085.51, gaining 120.29 points or 1.01%.



Geberit climbed 2.4%. Lonza Group, ABB, Sika and Givaudan gained 1.9 to 2% and SGS gained 1.53%, while Swiss Re, Nestle, Richemont, Alcon, Holcim, Partners Group and Swisscom gained 0.9 to 1.3%.



Zurich Insurance Group, Swatch Group and Swiss Life Holding also ended notably higher. Credit Suisse shed about 1.1%, while UBS Group edged down marginally.



Among the stocks in Swiss Mid Price Index, Tecan Group ended 3.1% up and Straumann Holding gained 2.5%, while VAT Group, Ems Chemie Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Barry Callebaut, Sonova, SIG Combibloc and Schindler Holding ended higher by 1.5 to 2.3%.



Dufry ended lower by 1.3% as Italy's Autogrill denied rumours of a potential tie-up with the Swiss duty-free retailer. Flughafen Zurich, Julius Baer, AMS and BB Biotech shed 1 to 1.85%.



Data released by Swiss National Bank showed Switzerland's foreign exchange reserves increased to 941124.80 CHF Million in June from 902518.80 CHF Million in May of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

