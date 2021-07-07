Univar Solutions and Dow Expand Global Relationship with Beauty & Personal Care Agreement in China

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today that it has expanded its global relationship with Dow through a Beauty & Personal Care agreement for selected products for mainland China.

"We're excited about this agreement with Dow and are committed to bringing growth opportunities through a greater level of granularity and consistency across the Beauty & Personal Care vertical market," said Nick Powell, president, specialty chemicals & ingredients for Univar Solutions. "We look forward to supporting Dow with technical and marketing expertise as we partner to serve China."

As one of the largest distributors of Dow's Beauty & Personal Care ingredients globally, Univar Solutions' dedicated Beauty & Personal Care team will continue to invest in growth throughout China and Asia Pacific. By leveraging global industry expertise with expanded local technical, sales and marketing resources, Univar Solutions is focused on furthering its reputation as a valued and trusted partner to customers and suppliers alike.

"We're very pleased to expand our global relationship with Dow through an agreement for mainland China," said Myron Li, general manager, China and Southeast Asia for Univar Solutions. "We work at the intersection of science and technology to deliver a consistent and reliable level of service for our global and local customers."

Univar Solutions has proudly distributed Dow ingredients for more than 30 years across geographies from the Americas to Europe and now mainland China. Together, the companies provide customers with innovative ingredients, formulation know-how, supply chain solutions and Beauty & Personal Care market expertise to help customers bring new products to market on time and budget.

"Dow is a foundational partner of Univar Solutions and plays an integral role in realizing our purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe," said Matthew Ottaway, senior vice president, Consumer Solutions at Univar Solutions. "As we seek to redefine distribution and be the most valued chemical and ingredient distributor on the planet, partnerships with companies like Dow allow us to serve our customers around the world better."

Learn more about the global relationship between Univar Solutions and Dow.

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com .

Dow combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately 43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries.

