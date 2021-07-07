Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021
WKN: A1JWB7 ISIN: FR0010417345 
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2021 | 22:41
DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of June 30, 2021

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of June 30, 2021

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)


Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
06/30/202155,011,687

Total gross of voting rights: 55,011,687



Total net* of voting rights: 54,933,812


* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e862f073-2ac8-402d-b218-030f6ff94313)

