Nyxoah: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert(Belgium),July 7, 2021,10:30 pmCET / 4:30pm ET- Inaccordancewitharticle 15of the Law of 2May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings,NyxoahSA(Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the belowinformation following the issue of 2,835,000 new shares on July 7, 2021 pursuant toa capital increase in connection with Nyxoah's initial public offering in the United States.

Share capital: EUR 4 , 295 , 126 . 64

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 2 5 , 002 , 609 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25,002,609 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:

9 1 "2013 ESOP Warrants" issued on 3 May 2013 and 23 December 2014, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 45 ,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

365 "2016 ESOP Warrants" issued on 3 November 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 182 , 500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

319 "2018 ESOP Warrants" issued on 12 December 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 159,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and

550,000 "2020 ESOP Warrants" issued on 21 February 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 550,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

