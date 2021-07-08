- (PLX AI) - TGS Q2 segment revenue USD 54 million, down from USD 96 million a year ago.
- • IFRS revenues USD 65 million, down from USD 66 million a year ago
- • CEO says the market conditions for multi-client seismic data continues to be very challenging, and there are no signs of substantial improvements in the near-term
- • Says based on dialogue with largest customers we remain confident that we will ultimately see a recovery of the market
