- (PLX AI) - Sudzucker keeps outlook FY revenue EUR 7,000-7,200 million.
- • Says significant increase in revenues is anticipated in the sugar segment
- • The CropEnergies segment is expected to range between EUR 855 and 905 million
- • A moderate increase in revenues is forecast in the special products and fruit segments
- • A slight increase in revenues is anticipated in the newly created starch segment
- • Consolidated group operating result is expected to range between EUR 300 and 400 million
- • The sugar segment's operating result is forecast to range between EUR 0 and 100 million
- • The special products segment's operating result is anticipated to come in moderately below the strong previous year's level
- • The CropEnergies segment's operating result is seen to range between EUR 50 and EUR 80 million
- • In the newly created starch segment, results are expected to be significantly lower and the fruit segment's operating result is anticipated to improve moderately
