- (PLX AI) - Fielmann H1 external sales increased by +29% to € 919 million as recovery gained pace in Q2 across all major markets.
- • Fielmann H1 Group sales rose +29% to € 790 million
- • Fielmann H1 profit before taxes (EBT) up by approximately +150% to around € 95 million
- • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 200 million
- • Outlook external sales about €1.9 billion (previous year: €1.6 billion), group sales of circa €1.7 billion (previous year: €1.4 billion)
