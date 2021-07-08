- (PLX AI) - OMV Q2/21 total hydrocarbon production 490 kboe/d
- • OMV Q2/21 total sales volume 459 kboe/d
08:22
|OMV profitierte im zweiten Quartal von besseren Margen
Der heimische Öl-, Gas- und Chemiekonzern OMV hat im zweiten Quartal von deutlich besseren Petrochemie-Margen und auch höheren Raffinerie-Margen als zuletzt profitiert. Die Öl- und Gas-Gesamtproduktion...
|07:46
|OMV Trading Update Q2 Total Hydrocarbon Production 490 Kboe/d
|(PLX AI) - OMV Q2/21 total hydrocarbon production 490 kboe/d• OMV Q2/21 total sales volume 459 kboe/d
Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX schließt kaum verändert
WIEN (dpa-AFX) - Die Wiener Börse hat am Mittwoch kaum verändert geschlossen. Der österreichische Leitindex ATX rutschte nach Zuwächsen am Vormittag im weiteren Verlauf ins Minus, drehte zum Handelsende...
OMV AG -- Moody's changes OMV's outlook to stable; affirms its A3 issuer rating
OMV AG - Nun ist mehr drinnen
