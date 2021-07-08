Part of larger supply agreement with BOL Pharma to serve rapidly growing number of medical cannabis patients in Israel

Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group) ("Curaleaf International"), Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce it has successfully exported over one metric ton of medical cannabis to BOL Pharma in Israel. Curaleaf International is one of the first companies to export medical cannabis to Israel under the country's new regulatory regime.

The initial shipment, comprising two strains of dried flower, was shipped from Curaleaf International's primary cultivation facility, Terra Verde in Portugal, and is part of a larger supply agreement with BOL Pharma.

Kfir Avraham, CEO of BOL Pharma, added: "We are pleased to be working with Curaleaf International to bring new medical cannabis products to market. We are witnessing a significant rise in patient demand for high-quality medical cannabis products in Israel and Curaleaf International is a trusted partner to deliver consistent and reliable product to meet our market requirements."

Commenting on the shipment, Antonio Costanzo, CEO of Curaleaf International, said: "We are delighted to have created such a strong partnership with BOL Pharma, and the completion of today's shipment of one metric ton of medical cannabis. This partnership and the fact that we are one of the first companies exporting to Israel under the new Israeli regulatory regime reflects the high-quality standards met by Curaleaf International's facilities and the depth of regulatory expertise in our business. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with BOL as we continue to service the growing patient demand for high quality medical cannabis in Israel."

- Ends -

About Curaleaf International

Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group) is Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With a unique supply and distribution network throughout Europe, Curaleaf International's vision is to bring the life-enhancing potential of cannabis to the people who need it. For more information about Curaleaf International, please visit https://www.curaleafinternational.com/.

About BOL Pharma

BOL Pharma is a vertically integrated company in the medical cannabis and cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical industries with operations spanning the value chain from cultivation through production and extraction, formulation and product development, and product research and testing. BOL Pharma is one of the first licensed medical cannabis cultivators in Israel and has been at the forefront of the Israeli medical cannabis industry since 2008.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential values, the future plans and objectives of Curaleaf International. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, achievable or recognisable in the near term.

Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Curaleaf International assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005569/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries:

Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham Jamie Hooper Ariadna Peretz

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

emmac@buchanan.uk.com

www.buchanan.uk.com