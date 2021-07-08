Rapid Antigen Covid-19 Self-test will be available in pharmacies across Ireland, helping to stop the spread of the Delta variant and enabling them to issue EU digital travel certificates to customers

MyBio, the Kilkenny-based life sciences company, has partnered with Pharmed, a leading supplier of pharmacies in Ireland and the UK, to bring a highly accurate and easy-to-use Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Self-testto their pharmacy network nationwide. The MP Biomedicals Covid-19 Rapid Antigen self-test is the only European manufactured, EU Certified Rapid Antigen Self-test, giving results in 15 mins and is 98.72% accurate.

Peadar Coyle, Business Development Director at Pharmed Ltd said: "With an almost 100% distribution network to pharmacies in Ireland we are delighted to be MyBio's official distribution partner in Ireland. These Rapid Antigen Self-Tests are an accurate, CE Certified, easy-to-use way to test for Covid-19 and are available in pharmacies nationwide."

Commenting, MyBio Managing Director, Dr Linda Nolan said: "We're delighted to see the Government taking steps to introduce Rapid Antigen testing, particularly with the Delta variant at close to 70% of cases in Ireland. With these tests available in pharmacies across the country, people can pick them up and quickly test for infectiousness before they meet with friends and family. The test will also enable pharmacists to issue the EU Digital Covid Certificates as per the new EU Digital COVID Certificates Regulations."

Charlotte Dugdale, Quality Compliance Manager at Pharmed Ltd added: "MP Biomedicals is a globally trusted manufacturer of Life Science products. Their Rapid Sars CoV-2 Antigen Self-Test supplied by MyBio is CE-IVD certified and easy to use. Its clinical studies show test results produced 99% specificity, have been clinically validated in the EU and are mutually recognized by the EU Health Security Committee."

To ensure users can easily operate the test, a QR code included on the packaging links to a step-by-step video on how to correctly swab and interpret the results as well as advice on what to do if the test returns a positive result.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

Test Samples available for media Please email Sarah.Buckley@pharmed.ie

The white paper on Antigen testing by MyBio is available to download here.

Follow MyBio on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media files: https://tinyurl.com/pharmedmybio

About MyBio

MyBio is an award-winning Kilkenny-based life sciences company and a previous overall winner of the National Enterprise Awards. MyBio has been in business for over 12 years and is at the forefront of innovation, enabling the science that is changing lives for the better.

About Pharmed

Pharmed is the leading healthcare and pharmaceutical services provider across Ireland and the UK. They offer a variety of tailor-made solutions to distribution, sales and marketing for the purpose of representing manufacturers of pharmaceutical, OTC and healthcare products. They distribute nationwide to pharmacies throughout the island of Ireland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005930/en/

Contacts:

MyBio:

Thomas Kilroy

Tel: 083-3907321

t.kilroy@mybio.ie



Pharmed:

Sarah Buckley

Tel: 044-9334602

Sarah.Buckley@pharmed.ie