Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Brisiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.07.2021 | 08:04
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orchard Global Recruits Top Talent to Manage Growing CLO Portfolio

Rachit Prasad announced as new Portfolio Manager in Orchard Global's London office

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard Global, a leading alternative assets manager, today announced that Rachit Prasad is joining as a Portfolio Manager focused on advancing the firm's strategies in the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) space.

Orchard Global

Mr. Prasad comes to Orchard Global from Deutsche Bank, where he served as a Director on the highly regarded European ABS research desk covering leveraged loan CLOs and residential mortgage-backed securities. Having helped to develop and establish the bank's research product for CLOs, his analysis of CLO 2.0 equity performance as well as pandemic-focused insights on ratings risk and default performance have been sought after by investors.

"In both current and prior roles, our leadership team at Orchard Global has been instrumental in establishing the modern CLO market, and we are proud of our firm's strong CLO track record going back over 15 years," said John R. Young, Chief Investment Officer. "As we look to continue to leverage recent regulatory changes and advantageous shifts in the CLO landscape to provide superior risk-reward for our clients, we're confident that Rachit will bring the same deep expertise that clients and the broader investment community have come to rely on."

"Orchard has built a distinctive approach to identifying and capturing opportunities in the CLO market as well as offering strategic risk retention solutions to global CLO managers," said Mr. Prasad. "I look forward to joining their first-rate structured credit team to advance these efforts and continue to deliver for our clients."

Mr. Prasad will be joining Orchard Global's structured credit team in London overseen by Shawn Cooper, who was formerly a Portfolio Manager at Brevan Howard and head of structured credit trading for Deutsche Bank.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559522/Orchard_Global_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.