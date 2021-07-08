

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK), a remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solution provider, said it expects billings of 121.6 million euros in the second-quarter, up around 15% reported and around 18% at constant currencies, which is below its own projections of at least 20% quarterly billings growth. IFRS revenue was 122.8 million euros, in line with expectations.



The company said its subscriber base increased during the second quarter by 20,000 to 623,000 subscribers. The number of enterprise customers with an annual contract value of more than 10,000 euros increased by about 55% during the last twelve months.



TeamViewer confirmed its 2021 outlook, albeit towards the lower end of the expected billings and revenue ranges. The company still projects an adjusted EBITDA margin between 49% and 51%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEAMVIEWER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de