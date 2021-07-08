

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's external trade data. Exports are forecast to climb 0.6 percent on month and imports to grow 0.4 percent in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback and the pound, it was down against the yen. Against the franc, it was steady.



The euro was worth 130.17 against the yen, 1.0914 against the franc, 0.8559 against the pound and 1.1806 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



