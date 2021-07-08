Anzeige
Dow Jones News
08.07.2021 | 08:37
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: Publication of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

SDV 2025 ZDP PLC (SDVP) 
SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: Publication of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 
08-Jul-2021 / 07:04 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
SDV 2025 ZDP plc 
("the Company") 
LEI: 213800KMX33J3VAJUU95 
8 July 2021 
Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2021 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 
The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 April 2021 ("the Annual Report") has been published 
today, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy. 
Copies of the Annual Report, which includes the Notice of Annual General Meeting, have also been submitted to the 
National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
and on the Company's website as follows: 
https://www.chelvertonam.com/fund/chelverton-uk-dividend-trust-plc/ 
 
Enquiries: 
Maitland Administration Services Limited 
Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800KMX33J3VAJUU95 
Sequence No.: 115951 
EQS News ID:  1216492 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216492&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2021 02:04 ET (06:04 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
