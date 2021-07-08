

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) reported that its first-quarter total income and non-income cash was 22 million pounds, compared to 24 million pounds of income and non-income cash received in the same period last year.



The company said it will pay final dividend for fiscal year 2021 of 4.9 pence per share on 12 July 2021. The company is on track to deliver a fiscal year 2022 dividend target of 10.45 pence per share, up 6.6% from the fiscal year 2021.



At 30 June 2021, the company's cash balance was 287 million pounds.



