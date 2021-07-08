Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.07.2021
WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire
08.07.2021 | 08:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, JULY 08, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 177190)

ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

A total of 32,884 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with
the old B-shares of Orion Oyj as of July 09, 2021. 



Identifiers of Orion Oyj's share:

Trading code:ORNAV
ISIN code: FI0009014369
Orderbook id: 35362
Number of shares: 35,006,523

Trading code: ORNBV
ISIN code: FI0009014377
Orderbook id: 35363
Number of shares: 106,127,755

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
