Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, JULY 08, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 177190) ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 32,884 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Orion Oyj as of July 09, 2021. Identifiers of Orion Oyj's share: Trading code:ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 35,006,523 Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 106,127,755 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260