

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L), a distributor of industrial and electronics products, reported Thursday that its first-quarter like-for-like revenue growth on a one year basis was 37 percent. Total revenue growth was 39 percent.



On a two year, pre Covid basis, like-for-like sales climbed 22 percent.



EMEA revenues grew 37 percent from 2020 and 19 percent from 2019. Americas revenues climbed 40 percent from 2020 and 28 percent from 2019. Asia Pacific revenues grew 31 percent from 2020 and 27 percent from 2019.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to deliver low double-digit to mid-teens like-for-like revenue growth for the full year, supporting a return to an adjusted operating profit margin around 2019/20 levels.



Lindsley Ruth, CEO, said, 'We expect industry supply chain constraints to reduce both product availability and customer demand into the balance of the year, thereby slowing top line growth, albeit we expect to still deliver at least twice the industry growth.'



