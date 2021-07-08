Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.07.2021
WKN: A0M7F9 ISIN: SE0000616716 Ticker-Symbol: 2DU 
PR Newswire
08.07.2021 | 09:28
80 Leser
Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2021

BOX, Sweden, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Thursday 15 July.

Telephone conference

The interim report will be presented on Thursday, 15 July at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46850558354

To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D80A1089-9415-4BF6-891A-0BFC238AA737

Additional information is provided by:
Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40 106200
E-Mail: magnus.carlsson@duni.com

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. Duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/invitation-to-telephone-conference-concerning-duni-ab--publ--interim-report-1-january---30-june-2021,c3381971

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/3381971/1442623.pdf

Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim report 1 January '" 30 June 2021

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/i/q2-rapport,c2934538

Q2 rapport

© 2021 PR Newswire
