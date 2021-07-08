Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Brisiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.07.2021 | 09:28
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

King Power Group Launches King Power Phuket Sandbox: Shop Eat Play Stay Safe In supporting TAT's PHUKET SANDBOX Campaign

PHUKET, Thailand, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King Power Group has launched King Power Phuket Sandbox Shop Eat Play Stay Safe to welcome back fully vaccinated international tourists without quarantine requirements to the resort island in support of Tourism Authority of Thailand'sPHUKET SANDBOX campaign.

King Power Group Launches King Power Phuket Sandbox: Shop Eat Play Stay Safe In supporting TAT's PHUKET SANDBOX Campaign

Shop Eat Play Stay Safe is a tourist-centric campaign designed to make their holiday effortless and fun from start to finish. Tourists would be greeted with great shopping deals on arrival at the airport. While taking a holiday on the island, in-store and online benefits are in place; discount coupons and special price offers on downtown duty free shopping, dining and fun activities. After 14 days when tourists are free to travel beyond Phuket to Bangkok or Pattaya or they may decide to fly back home. Either way, more Shop Eat Play Stay Safe deals await including duty free shopping privileges at the airport and in downtown, best hotel room rates in Bangkok to special price on admission tickets to witness stunning vistas of Bangkok at the top of Thailand's tallest building with lots of interesting things to do in Thailand's iconic pixelated building and its neighbourhood. King Power also provide good travel reads on their website for first timers in Phuket with curated bucket list ideas on what to do, where to go, best beaches and happening cafes and eateries. All these, coupled with warm smiles from the people in Phuket, would certainly make travelers' visit to Phuket a stellar holiday.

As one of the leading global travel retailers, King Power has stepped up their service standards to provide safety for tourists travelling in the new normal era. King Power never let their guard down with all the best safety and hygienic practices to deliver safe travel experiences to all. Tourists' health and safety is of paramount importance to King Power.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557319/King_Power_Phuket_1.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.