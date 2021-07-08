- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Post is showing strong cash conversion, which bodes well for another share buy back next year, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • After Q2 earnings came in well ahead of consensus yesterday, the guidance for the year remains conservative even after raising it to EBIT above EUR 7 billion, BofA said
- • Deutsche Post is enjoying a sustained boom in e-commerce and continued recovery in global trade volumes, Bank of America says
- • The company is trading at a discount with U.S. peers, which is unjustified: BofA
