Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Brisiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
08.07.2021 | 09:49
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GEND LN) 
Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
08-Jul-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.7553 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3841289 
CODE: GEND LN 
ISIN: LU1691909508 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1691909508 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GEND LN 
Sequence No.:  116015 
EQS News ID:  1216577 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216577&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.