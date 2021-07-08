DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.2166 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6408075 CODE: UESG LN ISIN: LU1792117696 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UESG LN Sequence No.: 116022 EQS News ID: 1216584 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216584&application_name=news

July 08, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)