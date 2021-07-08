DJ Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CATH LN) Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.0225 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6126802 CODE: CATH LN ISIN: LU2216829809 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2216829809 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CATH LN Sequence No.: 116075 EQS News ID: 1216637 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216637&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2021 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)