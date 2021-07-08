

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production increased in May, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 16.0 percent year-on-year in May.



Manufacturing output increased 18.0 percent annually in May.



Production in energy sector grew 7.0 percent, while those of mining declined 13.0 percent.



'May of the previous year was the month with the largest decrease in volumes in the manufacturing industry due to the corona pandemic,' Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 2.0 percent monthly in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

