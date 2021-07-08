In a recent Purdue University survey, farmers reported adopting solar leases at more than double the rate of carbon sequestration plans as a much higher price-per-acre was offered.From pv magazine USA Purdue University released the results of its Ag Barometer, a monthly survey of farmers in the U.S., and found that farmers are adopting solar leases at double the rate of carbon sequestration contracts. Farmers are continuing to turn to solar as a source of income, with financial fears brewing in the agricultural sector, said Purdue. The Farm Financial Performance Index has fallen 24% in just one ...

