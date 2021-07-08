

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate decreased marginally in June, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell a seasonally to 3.1 percent in June from 3.2 percent in May.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 2.8 percent in June from 3.1 percent in the previous month.



The number of registered unemployed declined to 131,821 in June from 142,966 in the preceding month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 2.2 percent in June from 2.4 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de