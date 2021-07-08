OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Directorate Change
London, July 8
Classification: Directorate Change
8 July 2021
Oxford Instruments plc
Change of Company Secretary
Oxford Instruments plc announces that following 14 years as Company secretary, Susan Johnson-Brett will be stepping down from her role on 1 August 2021.
The Board is pleased to announce that Sarah Harvey has been appointed to succeed Susan as Company secretary, with effect from 1 August.
Issued for and on behalf of Oxford Instruments plc
Contact for queries:
Enquiries:
Oxford Instruments plc Tel: 01865 393200
Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive
Gavin Hill, Group Finance Director
LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
