Donnerstag, 08.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Brisiert!
WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 Ticker-Symbol: OX3 
Stuttgart
08.07.21
09:42 Uhr
27,900 Euro
-1,300
-4,45 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
08.07.2021 | 10:40
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Directorate Change

London, July 8

Classification: Directorate Change

8 July 2021

Oxford Instruments plc

Change of Company Secretary

Oxford Instruments plc announces that following 14 years as Company secretary, Susan Johnson-Brett will be stepping down from her role on 1 August 2021.

The Board is pleased to announce that Sarah Harvey has been appointed to succeed Susan as Company secretary, with effect from 1 August.

Issued for and on behalf of Oxford Instruments plc

Contact for queries:

Enquiries:

Oxford Instruments plc Tel: 01865 393200

Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive

Gavin Hill, Group Finance Director

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

