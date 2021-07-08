OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Directorate Change

Classification: Directorate Change

8 July 2021

Oxford Instruments plc

Change of Company Secretary

Oxford Instruments plc announces that following 14 years as Company secretary, Susan Johnson-Brett will be stepping down from her role on 1 August 2021.

The Board is pleased to announce that Sarah Harvey has been appointed to succeed Susan as Company secretary, with effect from 1 August.

