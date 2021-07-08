Contact Center As A Service Market Size Worth $10.80 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contact center as a service market size is expected to reach USD 10.80 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The promising future growth prospects of the market can be attributed to the increasing need of businesses to enhance customer experience. To rise above the competition, businesses across the globe place high importance on maintaining a quality customer experience by offering timely and accurate feedback to their consumers.

Key Insights & Fndings:

The customer collaboration solution segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising focus of businesses on offering enhanced customer satisfaction by solving their issues and promptly attending their calls

The managed services segment is likely to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The increasing need for monitoring IT operations, data backup & recovery, help desk support, and security is expected to drive the demand for managed services

The consumer goods & retail end-use segment is expected to provide promising growth opportunities to the market

The increasing usage of online channels for purchasing consumer goods amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the demand for CCaaS in the consumer goods & retail industry

Read 150 page market research report, "Contact Center As A Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Enterprise Size (Large, SME), By End Use (BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare), By Service, By Solution, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research.

Businesses have started realizing the value of having a cloud-based customer contact center solution. The Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) industry is expected to witness significant growth from opportunities created by the migration of the global workforce to the cloud. According to a Microsoft study, around 66% of businesses globally are using at least three communication channels to effectively connect with brands.

The increasing competition in the contact center industry to retain customers is expected to fuel the adoption of CCaaS. These cloud-based services offer solutions and tools that would support representatives while dealing with their customers. Moreover, these services help representatives in offering real-time assistance and eventually boost their customer handling skills.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the market. The use of CCaaS has allowed organizations to embrace remote working models and continue business operations despite the varying degrees of movement restrictions put in place by regional and national governing bodies. However, the increasing concerns of data security are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, CCaaS solutions handle huge data volumes and critical financial data of consumers, which could be at risk of malicious attacks.

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is likely to retain the leading position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast years owing to the rapid industrial expansion and development in emerging economies of the region, such as China and India.

Grand View Research has segmented the global contact center as a service market on the basis of solution, service, enterprise size, end use, and region:

CCaaS Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Automatic Call Distribution



Call Recording



Computer Telephony Integration



Customer Collaboration



Dialer



Interactive Voice Response



Reporting & Analytics



Workforce Optimization



Others

CCaaS Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Integration & Deployment



Support & Maintenance



Training & Consulting



Managed Services

CCaaS Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Large Enterprises



Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

CCaaS End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

BFSI



Consumer Goods & Retail



Government



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Travel & Hospitality



Others

CCaaS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Contact Center As A Service (CCaaS) Market

Alcatel Lucent Enterprise

Avaya, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Enghouse Interactive, Inc.

Five9, Inc.

Genesys

Microsoft Corp.

NICE inContact

SAP SE

Unify, Inc.

