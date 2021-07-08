- (PLX AI) - Rheinmetall expects to win €22 million order for aluminium pistons for the North American market.
- • Order from "major international automaker"
- • A letter of intent on the development and production of customized aluminium pistons has been signed with a well-known carmaker, Rheinmetall says
- • The system is destined for the four-cylinder petrol engine of a new line of passenger cars made by the automaker for the North American market
- • Development of the customer-optimized components for the new product generation is slated to begin in Neckarsulm in 2021
- • Production and installation of the components, both of which will take place at the customer's facilities in Mexico, begins in 2024
RHEINMETALL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de