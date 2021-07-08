EQS Group-News: Rieter Holding AG
We are pleased to invite you to the media and investor conference call:
Thursday, July 15, 2021, 9:00 a.m. (CEST)
CEO Norbert Klapper and CFO Kurt Ledermann will inform about the results, give an outlook and will answer your questions.
Dial-in Details:
Presentation Material
If you have any further questions, we kindly ask you to contact: media@rieter.com.
