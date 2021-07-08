LIBNOVA working on a €4.8M digital preservation research project

- LIBNOVA is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on an EU-funded research project to build a digital preservation solution for research datasets at Petabyte scale

MADRID, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All the research information produced at the European and worldwide level is at risk of being lost if not preserved. Research results must be safeguarded for the future, and that is precisely what digital preservation ensures. Preserving millions of documents that have been the basis for a huge amount of research requires having the most advanced technological instruments.

The LIBNOVA-led Consortium has been selected to build a prototype for the CERN-led ARCHIVER Project, which aims to provide cost-effective, end-to-end preservation and archiving services for data generated in the Petabyte range with high ingest rates and sustained in the context of scientific research projects.

LIBNOVA, a world leader in Digital Preservation Solutions, will use LABDRIVE, an innovative digital archiving and preservation solution being developed for the ARCHIVER Project, to empower research organizations to preserve their content more easily and efficiently and to manage their collections of scientific data of several Petabytes.

LABDRIVE is based on LIBSAFE technology, the most advanced digital preservation platform, a simple platform that guarantees the archiving of digital collections for the long term, using techniques such as the evolution of formats and the combination of more than 50 techniques and processes that guarantee immediate consultation now or in 20 years.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the LIBNOVA Consortium are working together to ensure the scalability that next-generation digital preservation solutions require.

ABOUT LIBNOVA:

LIBNOVA's mission is to safeguard the world's research and cultural heritage. Forever. Year after year, LIBNOVA has been pushing the boundaries of what is possible in digital preservation, incorporating innovations that empower the organizations to preserve their content in an easier and more efficient way. The LIBSAFE platform covers several Digital Preservation needs and is an advanced OAIS-aligned digital preservation software.

LIBNOVA was founded in 2009, has offices in the US and Europe and is now present in 14 countries with activity in the academic, cultural heritage and research communities. LIBNOVA Research Labs (2017) manages all research initiatives for the company. Customers like the British Library, HILA Stanford University, the EPFL and many more already trust LIBNOVA.