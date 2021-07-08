Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, July 8
08 July 2021
Redde Northgate plc
("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholidng
The Company announces that on 07 July 2021 the following directors were each allocated an award of ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company by the Compnay's Employment Benefit Trust (EBT) in accordance with the rules of the executive annual bonus for FY21 (EAB) as follows:
|Name
|Number of shares allocated in accordance with the executive annual bonus for FY21
|Martin ward, Chief Executive Officer
|38,329
|Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer
|23,460
Subject to the rules of the EAB, the shares will be held by the trustee of the EBT until the sooner of three years from the award date or the date the director's employment with the Company ceases.
Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
Martin Ward
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|Identification code
|GB00B41H7391
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allocation of shares
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|07 July 2021
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Philip Vincent
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Finance Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|Identification code
|GB00B41H7391
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allocation of shares
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|07 July 2021
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
For further information, please contact:
|Redde Northgate plc
|Nick Tilley, Company Secretary
Ntilley-e@redde.com
