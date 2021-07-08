According to Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory Co. Ltd, demand for solar PV in China could "effortlessly" surpass 100 GW in 2022, following a year of "flat" demand in 2021. It adds that a "massive overcapacity" situation in the production sector is looming. Meanwhile, the distributed solar PV market is on track for huge growth, with potential for annual demand to reach upwards of 20 GW+ from next year.In a note issued today, the Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory Co. Ltd (AECEA) says China's PV industry may be on track for a bumper solar year in 2022, following a potentially "flat" ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...