RICHMOND, Va. -- Performance Food Group Announces Community Solar Project as Next Step in Renewable Energy Procurement Source: Performance Food Group Company

DENVER, Colorado -- Liberty Latin America Releases Inaugural ESG Report Source: Liberty Latin America Ltd.

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. -- UGI Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Employers in the Greater Philadelphia Region Source: UGI Corporation

HOUSTON -- GoCo.io Launches New Features in Support of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Source: GoCo

LONDON NEW YORK -- HSBC Asset Management Finances the Launch of RadiantESG Global Investors Source: HSBC Asset Management

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Terminix Adds Teresa M. Sebastian and Chris S. Terrill to its Board of Directors Source: Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- Elanco Foundation Announces Partnership with the JBS Fund Source: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- SITE Centers Issues 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report Source: SITE Centers Corp.

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Source: Fifth Third Bancorp

WASHINGTON -- FINRA Launches Educational Initiative Aimed at Newer Investors Source: FINRA and FINRA Investor Education Foundation

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Optum Awards $1.4 Million in Maternal Health Grants to Five Community Organizations Source: Optum

DUBLIN -- Eaton releases 2020 Sustainability Report and first standalone Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report Source: Eaton

PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel to Work with Equinor to Assess Hydrogen, Carbon Capture and Storage Development Source: United States Steel Corporation

HOUSTON -- Cheniere Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report Source: CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.

ZURICH -- RepRisk Partners With Nasdaq to Add World's Largest ESG Dataset on 175,000 Companies to ESG Data Hub Source: RepRisk

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Trex Company 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Highlights Growth Through Resilience Source: Trex Company, Inc.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Oklo Awarded a DOE Technology Commercialization Fund Award to Commercialize Advanced Fuel Recycling and Fabrication Capabilities Source: Oklo Inc.

MIDLAND, Mich. -- Dow further enhances transparency on ESG priorities and progress; publishes comprehensive "INtersections" ESG report Source: Dow

PARIS -- Kering Takes the Lead in the Circular Fashion Transformation, Partnering with CFS by lablaco Source: lablaco

