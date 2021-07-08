Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Brisiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JKJN ISIN: CA60283T2074 Ticker-Symbol: MLN 
Frankfurt
08.07.21
08:00 Uhr
0,180 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES
MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD0,1800,00 %
PROVENANCE GOLD CORP0,0590,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.