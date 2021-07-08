Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) ("Therma" or the "Company"), developer of its smart-enabled AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test and other progressive diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce the completion and validation that its AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test successfully detected the highly contagious, fast moving COVID-19 Delta B.1.617.2 variant. The AcuVid / Delta variant study was completed at the Company's Brazilian clinical study partner's lab location at the Federal University of Minas Gerais.

Ever since the SARS-CoV-2 Novel Coronavirus became a global pandemic in 2020, new variants have emerged, and the scientific community has worked diligently and tirelessly to evaluate each strain and its impact on our health. The Delta B.1.617.2 variant has now become the dominant COVID-19 strain around the world; including the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, part of Africa and India. Out of an abundance of caution, the World Health Organization has urged fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks due to this new variant strain.

The Delta variant is becoming the fastest moving, most dominant COVID-19 strain globally; on June 24th Therma Bright and its partners announced and initiated the Delta variant study. The study focused on ensuring the Company's AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test would successfully perform and easily detect the ever-growing list of mutations from the original Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 Novel Coronavirus. To date, Therma Bright's AcuVid saliva test has successfully detected not only the original virus, but the P.1 and P.2 variants discovered in Brazil, the B.1.1.7 variant from the UK and now the highly-contagious Delta B.1.617.2 variant from India.

"We believe that the spread of the COVID-19 virus can be mitigated by early detection through serial testing of individuals," expressed Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. "Many antigen test manufacturers believe their solutions will be able to detect these new, mutating variants. At Therma Bright, we have gone that extra mile to conduct the critical research to validate and ensure our AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test does indeed successfully detect not only the original COVID-19 virus, but all major variants, including this fast moving and most contagious Delta strain."

Therma Bright is not making any express or implied claims that its test product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 or the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright, developer of the AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test, is a progressive medical diagnostic and device technology company focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today's most important medical and healthcare challenges. The Company's initial breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain-free skincare. Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation of a variety of insect bites or stings. The Company received clearance for the above claims from the US FDA in 1997. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM) (OTC Pink: THRBF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

