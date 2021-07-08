

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold gained for a seventh day on Thursday and the dollar index was little changed as U.S. bond yields continued to sink on worries over slowing growth.



Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,814.97 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.7 percent at $1,816.10.



Rates on 10-year Treasuries fell to their lowest since February and equities slumped as new variants of COVID-19 continued to spread rapidly across the world.



Australia's Sydney has recorded its highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in months, despite being nearly two weeks into a lockdown.



South Korea has reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, while Indonesia reported record deaths.



Elsewhere, a shift to some kind of policy easing in China raised worries about softening growth momentum in the rest of this year.



The minutes from the Fed's June meeting released overnight also provided some support to gold.



Notes from the Fed's June meeting indicated officials weren't ready to communicate a timeline for slowing stimulus, given uncertainties around the economic outlook.



