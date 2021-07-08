The "France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity Company Overview, Sales Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France In-Vitro Diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by the end of the year 2026.

The Market for In-Vitro Diagnostic is a dynamic sector in the French medical market. Currently, the industry is undergoing significant changes. However, as the country struggles with the ever-increasing financial burdens of an ageing population and a comprehensive national health care system, the requirements of leveraging the cost/benefit advantages of effective diagnostics are becoming more and more visible in the industry.

Another important IVD market in France is that the country's private medical analysis laboratories merge into larger units. Usually, several private laboratories join together as a Societesd' Exercise Liberal (liberal exercise company) known in France as an SEL. Within an SEL, each laboratory specializes in a specific type of analysis.

Besides, the consolidating and regrouping of laboratories also lead to a rapidly shrinking number of biologists and laboratories, especially private laboratories, in the past few years. However, these changes are complex at first but could make the market more efficient in the long run. The France IVD Market Size was valued at US$ 1.9 Billion in 2020.

The diagnostic tests in the country are assigned as a reimbursement percentage depending on the type of test, so the biologists in a public or a private laboratory can choose whatever brands of reagent they wish to use for a given diagnostic. However, regardless of their choices, they have reimbursed the percentage of cost predetermined for that kind of test.

In general, the rates of reimbursement for France's public health insurance are as follows:

Screenings for HIV or Hepatitis C are entirely free for all patients.

Other laboratory analyses reimbursed at 60-70 percent for most patients (private insurance will generally reimburse the remaining 30-40 percent)

In the France IVD market segments, significant growth has happened in the Infectious Immunology segment in the year 2020. Other segments, Hematology, Immunochemistry, Microbiology, Bio-chemistry, and Genetic Testing have a slight decline for one year. But all these segments are expected to keep on growing in the long run.

Clinical chemistry plays a crucial role in the France IVD market. The market for reagents has continued to grow in the past few years. The French IVD Industry is expected to increase marginally at a CAGR of 1.68% during 2020-2026.

France being a developed region with a well-structured healthcare system has many players in the in-vitro diagnostics market. Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Sysmex Corporation are prime companies in the France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market.

COVID-19 Impact on IVD Market of France:

In the France IVD market, Infectious disease tests, particularly for respiratory and hospital-acquired infections, are anticipated to have strong growth.

Medical tests deemed non-essential, say routine health checks, bone health, hormone, will suffer the most due to postponement. More on this essential IVD tests for life-threatening conditions like cardiac, transplant, cancer, obstetrics, blood screening will be less affected.

A general drop of inpatient visits to hospitals and clinics has occurred as a result of lockdown measures.

Large investments in new diagnostic instruments not related to infectious disease testing will slow down as hospitals and labs prepare for the predicted economic downturn.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

6. Market Share

6.1 By Types

6.2 By Segments

7. Types France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

7.1 Laboratory Reagents

7.2 Instruments

8. Segments France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

8.1 Immunochemistry

8.2 Hematology

8.3 Infectious Immunology

8.4 Microbiology

8.5 Bio-chemistry

8.6 Genetic Testing

9. Government Rules Regulation

10. Reimbursement

10.1 Public

10.2 Private Insurance

11. Company Analysis

11.1 Overviews

11.2 Recent Developments

11.3 Revenues

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sysmex Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rf7dfb

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005460/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900