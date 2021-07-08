ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.: ProMIS Neurosciences Obtains Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION,

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF) (the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce that it has filed, and obtained a receipt for, a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec.

The Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to make offerings of common shares, warrants, units, debt securities, subscription receipts, convertible securities or any combination thereof for up to an aggregate total of US$50 million during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. If any securities are offered under the Shelf Prospectus, the terms of any such securities and the intended use of the net proceeds resulting from such offering would be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulators at the time of such an offering.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform-ProMIS and Collective Coordinates-to predict novel targets, known as Disease Specific Epitopes, on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to statements related to the intent of the Company to offer and sell any securities, the nature of any securities that may be offered and the timing, amount and use of proceeds of any offering of securities, and other statements related to the Company's strategy, projects or plans. There is no assurance that the Company will offer, undertake or complete any sales of securities under the base shelf prospectus or receive all necessary approvals to do so. The reader is cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking information will not occur. Readers should also refer to the risk factors set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which forward-looking statements are based will be realized. Actual results may differ, and the difference may be material and adverse to the Company and its shareholders.