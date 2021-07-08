

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit narrowed in May, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 210 million in May from EUR 320 million in the same month last year. In April, the trade deficit was EUR 255 million.



Exports rose 28.4 percent year-on-year in May and imports grew 23.8 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries grew 22.7 percent in May and imports from those countries rose 26.8 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU increased 35.7 percent and imports from those countries rose 19.4 percent.



