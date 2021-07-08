humble+ Cannabis Solutions to Serve as TREC Brands' Exclusive Sales Distribution Partner in Canada

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE:HMBL) ("Humble" or the "Company"), a leading integrated cannabis and distribution platform in North American, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with TREC Brands Inc. ("TREC"), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a focus on brand building, to have humble+ Cannabis Solutions ("hCS") serve as TREC's exclusive sales distribution partner in Canada.

"Over the past two years, the TREC team has distinguished themselves by establishing a purpose-driven brand and donating 10% of their profits to transformative causes that put people and the planet first. Working exclusively with the top licensed cannabis growers and partners across the country, TREC has successfully established an impressive portfolio of brands - WINK, Blissed, and Thumbs Up Brand - comprised of over 20 products sold across five provinces," said Joel Toguri, CEO of Humble. "The addition of TREC's brands to our offering further solidifies humble+ Cannabis Solutions as the 'First Choice' partner for Canadian cannabis retailers, enabling our team to offer an increasingly expansive lineup of consumer-centric brands and products."

hCS is the Company's Canadian cannabis sales agency, providing a complete solution of premium cannabis brands and accessories. The hCS national sales force conducts more than 16,000 retail site annually and provides trade marketing support to over 1,000 Canadian recreational dispensary outlets.

Under the agreement, hCS will act as TREC's exclusive third-party retail sales representative and agent for all TREC recreational cannabis products sold in Canada. The initial term of the agreement is for three years and can be renewed for an additional twelve months at the discretion of TREC.

"We are excited to partner with Humble's national sales team to expand the geographic reach of brands and to increase consumer access to our products. We believe now is the time to take our brands to the next level. We are especially excited about the positive effect this partnership will have on advancing our 10% For Good mission to support Canadians," said Trang Trinh, CEO of TREC Brands Inc.

About Humble & Fume Inc.

Humble & Fume is one of North America's leading cannabis distribution solutions providing customer-centric services and accessories. Humble & Fume works with over 200 leading industry brands and offer more than 10,000 accessories and extract products, and is the only major cannabis industry player to provide a fully integrated cannabis and accessories distribution solution with complete sales, distribution, and trade marketing support. Servicing more than 3,000 clients continent-wide, we can reach 90% of North American customers within 48 hours. Leveraging decades of North American Cannabis industry experience, we are committed to being a leading partner and brand representative by offering a comprehensive portfolio of leading brands and products to head shops, smoke shops, dispensaries, and consumers.

Learn more at humbleandfumeinc.com.

About TREC Brands Inc.

TREC Brands is a global premium cannabis brand house with expertise in product development, sales, promotions, marketing and licensing. Based in Toronto, Canada, the socially conscious brand management organization operates on a foundation of Trust, Respect, Equality and Compassion, affectionately known as TREC. To further its mission of doing good first, TREC Brands donates 10% of all profits back to the communities it operates in. Currently overseeing Thumbs Up Brand, Blissed and WINK cannabis brands, product offerings include premium dried flower, edibles, and cannabis oils.

For more information please visit www.trecbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposed listing on the CSE, the focus of the Company's business, and intentions of those subject to early warning disclosure requirements. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the expected listing and trading on the CSE, Humble & Fume Inc.'s strategic plans and the intentions of those subject to early warning disclosure requirements are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the listing and trading of the Company's shares on the CSE will occur or that, if they do occur, they will be completed on the terms and timing described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Listing Statement for information as to the risks and other factors which may effect the Company's business objectives and strategic plans.

