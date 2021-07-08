

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank is set to release the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on June 9 and 10.



Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback and the pound, it was steady against the yen and the franc.



The euro was worth 130.04 against the yen, 1.0862 against the franc, 0.8599 against the pound and 1.1842 against the greenback at 7:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

