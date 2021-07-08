

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation eased in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index increased 1.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.7 percent rise in May.



Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 4.9 percent yearly in June and those of transport increased 3.1 percent.



Prices for health, and restaurants and hotels gained by 2.4 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in June, following a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.6 percent annually in June, after a 1.9 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.1 percent in June, after a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.



