Lithium South Development Corporation Appoints Dr. Vijay Mehta as Technical Consultant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt OGPQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vijay Mehta as a technical consultant and Qualified Person. Dr. Mehta will supervise the further assessment and potential development of Direct Lithium Extraction Technology for the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, located in Argentina.

A recognized expert in lithium mining and processing, Dr. Mehta brings almost five decades of experience to LIS. His experience includes evaluating the technological and economic feasibility of lithium brine projects around the world. He was the Product and Process Technology Development Leader of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) for 30 years and was one of the founding developers of FMC's lithium plant at the Hombre Muerto Salar, Argentina, which has been in production since 1998. He holds 12 lithium related U.S. patents and has published over 50 technology reports and ten academic papers.

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, a major lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US $280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction. The Company is focused on evaluating alternative extraction methods for the HMN Li Project and plans to become a leader in the application of Direct Lithium Extraction technology at the project level.

